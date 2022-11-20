‘Ronaldo has been Manchester United’s heartbeat’ – Usain Bolt ‘sad’ to see Portuguese heading out of Old Trafford

Usain Bolt is sad to see Cristiano Ronaldo heading out of his beloved Manchester United as he feels the Portuguese has been the club’s “heartbeat”.

Iconic figure has criticised Red Devils

Seemingly no way back for him

Second spell at Old Trafford coming to a close

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner appears destined to sever ties with the Red Devils once his involvement at the 2022 World Cup with Portugal comes to a close, with an explosive interview seeing him question the board and coaching staff at Old Trafford. There appears to be no way back for the 37-year-old, who returned to England in 2021, and Bolt is disappointed to see a legendary figure tarnishing his legacy – although he can appreciate why a born winner is finding life frustrating after being benched on a regular basis this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Jamaican sprint icon Bolt has told Sky Sports: “I’m sad to see him go. It’s Cristiano Ronaldo, he has been – as far as I can say – Manchester United’s heartbeat. He has done so well for the club. For me it is going to be stressful to see him go but I understand what he’s saying. I watched the interview, so I know what’s going on.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo hit 118 goals through 292 appearances during his first spell with United – helping them to three Premier League titles, a Champions League crown and helping himself to a first Golden Ball – while a further 27 efforts have been recorded across 54 outings in his second stint with the Red Devils.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Having failed to force through a move elsewhere during the last transfer window, the 2022-23 campaign was always likely to be Ronaldo’s last as a Manchester United player as his contract is due to expire at the end of the current season.