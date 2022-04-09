'Imagine being Ronaldo and Maguire is your captain' - Bayern star Davies mocks Man Utd over skipper choice

Cristiano Ronaldo should have the armband over Harry Maguire at Manchester United says Alphonso Davies, who joked about the Portuguese being forced to call the England defender "captain".

The veteran forward returned to Old Trafford last summer but has struggled to fire them back to their former glories, with the club set for another season without silverware.

Much of the blame has been directed towards Red Devils skipper Maguire, who leads the team over Portugal captain Ronaldo, and Bayern Munich and Canada star Davies admits he cannot believe the centre-back is the man who calls the shots.

What has been said?

"Can you guys imagine [that] you're Ronaldo, right?" Davies asked his followers on his Twitch channel. "One of the greatest players ever, in the 21st century.

"Harry Maguire is your captain. You refer to him as captain - I don't know what he says to him.

The left-back seemed to realise that his comments were hard, quickly adding: "I'm not dissing Harry Maguire, but Ronaldo should get the armband, man."

