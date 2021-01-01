'Ronaldo will leave and many others will follow him' - Vieri predicts mass summer exodus at Juventus

The former Bianconeri striker believes failure to qualify for the Champions League will see many star turns head for the exits in Turin

Juventus remain in serious danger of missing out on qualification for next season's Champions League and Christian Vieri has warned the Serie A giants that "Cristiano Ronaldo will leave and many others will follow him".

Andrea Pirlo has endured a baptism of fire during his first season as a coach, with the World Cup winner facing serious questions over his future during what has become a forgettable campaign for the Bianconeri.

The domestic crown has been snatched away by Inter, another early Champions League exit has been suffered and there is now plenty of speculation to suggest that key men - such as five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo - could soon head for the exits.

What has been said?

Juve have a crunch clash with newly-crowned champions Inter to come on Saturday and Vieri believes defeat in that contest will end top-four ambitions and spark a mass exodus.

The former Bianconeri striker told Bobo TV: "For me, Inter will win in Turin and Juventus won’t play in the Champions League next season.

"Without Champions League football, Ronaldo will leave and many others will follow him, Juventus will face a severe financial crisis.

"It will be a dramatic failure and many players will leave."

Who is Ronaldo being linked with?

The Portugal international is now 36 years of age, but notable records continue to tumble around him.

He has become the fastest player in Juve's illustrious history to reach 100 goals for the club, with that mark hit in just 131 appearances.

Any number of teams around the world would be happy to buy into Ronaldo's ability and profile as he approaches the final 12 months of his current contract.

Returns to Real Madrid or Manchester United have been mooted, while a homecoming at Sporting has also been speculated on.

Article continues below

Ronaldo has hinted in the past that a spell in MLS may appeal to him, while wealthy sides in the Middle East can also be expected to join the running if any exit door does open in Turin.

Paulo Dybala, with a century of goals for the Bianconeri to his name, is another being linked with a summer move elsewhere - as he is yet to sign a new contract - with Douglas Costa, Aaron Ramsey, Wojciech Szczesny, Dejan Kulusevski, Alex Sandro and Adrien Rabiot also generating transfer talk.

Further reading