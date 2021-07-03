Ronaldo is Juventus' top signing despite problems with team-mates - Trezeguet

The Serie A side underwhelmed last season but the Portuguese star remains their most prolific player by far

David Trezeguet has been impressed by Cristiano Ronaldo's impact at Juventus, even though he feels the attacker has had problems with his team-mates.

Ronaldo, 36, joined the Bianconeri from Real Madrid in 2018 and helped guide them to two Serie A titles, though they could only muster a fourth-place finish last season.

The Portugual star has netted an incredible 101 goals in 133 apperances for the Turin giants and Trezeguet says bringing him in is the best piece of business the club have made during president Andrea Agnelli's time in charge.

"The biggest signing was getting Cristiano Ronaldo, because no one was expecting CR7 at a club that has always had great attention to the budget in its DNA," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Of course, there was some problems with his team-mates, he showed that, but he scored 100 goals."

He added: "No one has been able to manage him like [ex-Real Madrid coach] Zidane did. Maybe Juve lacked a certain dialogue.

"A coach can take a player, show him a game and say: 'Look, you walked for 90 minutes. Give me a hand to win'.

"There are players that make you win and you can't have them against you. Ronaldo makes you win, and so does [Paulo] Dybala. Others, with all due respect, less."

Ronaldo at Juventus

As well as winning two Serie A titles, Ronaldo lifted the Supercoppa Italiana twice and won one Coppa Italia.

He was also named Serie A Footballer of the Year on two occasions and finished the 2020-21 campaign as the league's top scorer with 29 goals despite his side's disappointing finish.

