'Ronaldo is ignorant & has no respect for his team-mates or Italians' - former Juventus defender Pasquale Bruno

The Portugal international has spent over two years in Turin but is yet to learn the local language

Cristiano Ronaldo has been labelled “ignorant” by Pasquale Bruno, with the former Juventus defender of the opinion that the Portuguese superstar lacks respect for both his team-mates and the country of Italy as a whole.

Largely regarded as one of the best footballers in history, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner ended a nine-year stay at Real Madrid in 2018 as he opted to start a new chapter in his career with Juventus.

Despite his advancing years, the 35-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down since his arrival, doing his fair share of graft and bagging plenty of goals to help the Bianconeri to back-to-back Serie A titles.

But, while the Portugal captain's talent is unquestioned, Bruno believes that a refusal to learn Italian throughout his two years in the country smacks of a lack of respect for the rest of the Juventus squad and general public in his new home.

“He is ignorant,” the 58-year-old said during an appearance on Tiki Taka. “He has been in Italy for two years and has not yet learned to speak our language. He uses Spanish to express himself. He has no respect for his team-mates or for the Italians.”

Ronaldo is unlikely to be affected by those comments, however, with Juan Cuadrado stating at the recent Champions League pre-match press conference that the attacker is a model professional who helps to drive his team forward.

“Ronaldo is very happy, he couldn't wait to come back and play,” the Colombian said of his team-mate's return from a coronavirus-enforced lay-off. “You saw that from the moment he stepped onto the pitch [against Spezia].

“He's an extra weapon for us, we all know what he gives to the team. He is very confident and that helps us too, passing on the professionalism and desire to win that we all ought to have.”

While Ronaldo came off the bench against Spezia, he is expected to feature from the start against Ferencvaros on Wednesday and head coach Andrea Pirlo confirmed that he will not change his tactics despite switching up his on-field personnel.

“The attitude is the same. The players change from game to game but the positions are the same,” the Italy legend said. “[Weston] McKennie played against Spezia, [Aaron] Ramsey was there two games ago and [Dejan] Kulusevski before that.

“It doesn't matter who plays, the model remains the same.”