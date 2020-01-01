Ronaldo is an 'exceptional athlete' - Ramsey praises his superstar Juventus team-mate

The Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was lauded by his team-mate for his athleticism and work ethic.

Aaron Ramsey hailed Cristiano Ronaldo and said his Juventus team-mate was "unbelievable".

Ronaldo was enjoying another stellar season, scoring 25 goals in 32 games before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic .

Ramsey only arrived in Turin ahead of this season and the midfielder was full of praise for the Portuguese star.

"He's an exceptional athlete," he told singer and songwriter Niall Horan during an Instagram Live chat.

"He's first in the gym, he goes through his whole routine first and then he's out onto the pitches.

"He's a winner, wants to win every single game, every small-sided game, whatever it is, then he'll be out there practising his free-kicks and things like that and shooting.

"You don't need me to tell you how good or driven he is, he's unbelievable, he's one of the greatest in the history of the game."

Ramsey, 29, decided to join Juve after leaving Arsenal, where he won three FA Cups.

The Wales international said his desire for more trophies – including the Champions League – was behind his move.

"Juve, such a massive club, one of the biggest clubs in Europe and there were other clubs interested," Ramsey said.

"But again, I just felt most wanted by them, with the history that they have, the players that they have.

"The last few years they've done really well in the Champions League and they're knocking on the door so I want to try and help them play a part in trying to win that, the Champions League.

"They're serial winners as well. They win trophy after trophy after trophy so that's another thing that I wanted to achieve is to go somewhere and be competing every single season for two, three, four trophies."

Juventus were leading the Serie A table when the competition was suspended - one point ahead of surprise challengers Lazio.

Inter are eight points further back in third position but have a game in hand.

Juve will be shooting for their ninth consecutive Italian top-flight title when the season resumes.

They have also won four of the last five Coppa Italia titles and face a semi-final against Milan to play the winner of Inter and Napoli in the final of this season's edition.