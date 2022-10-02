Ronaldo has been shown 'nothing but disrespect' by Man Utd, claims Keane

Roy Keane has slammed Manchester United for showing Cristiano Ronaldo ''nothing but disrespect'' at the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Ronaldo denied summer transfer

Now out of favour under Ten Hag

Keane says situation will get 'uglier'

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo has only started one of United's seven Premier League matches this term, with his latest appearance on the bench coming in a derby clash with Manchester City on Sunday. Erik ten Hag opted against bringing the 37-year-old on despite watching his side lose 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium, and Keane does not agree with how a man who saw a summer transfer request rejected is being treated.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Red Devils legend told Sky Sports after the City loss: “I think Man United are just showing disrespect to Ronaldo. I think he should have been let go before the transfer window. I think the manager is holding on to him. Okay, you say you need options, but you don’t hold on to Ronaldo to sit on the bench. He’s one of the greatest players ever.

“He had options. This idea that he had no options is rubbish; he did have options, four or five very good options. It’s just going to get uglier as the season goes on.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo was linked with a whole host of clubs during the last transfer window, including Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. The Portugal captain could push for a move again in January, at which point he will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could return to Ten Hag's starting XI when United resume their Europa League campaign away at Omonia Nicosia on Thursday.