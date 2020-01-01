Ronaldo fan Soteldo dreaming of Manchester United move after sparking transfer talk with Santos form

The 22-year-old winger has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford and says he would happily see out his playing days with the Premier League giants

Santos star Yeferson Soteldo has sparked talk of interest from Manchester United, and a man who grew up idolising Cristiano Ronaldo admits to dreaming of spending the rest of his career at Old Trafford.

At 22 years of age, the highly-rated winger has plenty of football left in him. Positive progress has been made to this point, with a switch to Santos secured in January 2019 and 17 senior caps collected with Venezuela.

His first season in Brazil saw 12 goals recorded from off the flanks, while also weighing in with a healthy haul of assists. That contribution is said to have the youngster registering on the radar of leading sides across Europe.

More teams

Soteldo admits he would welcome the opportunity to make another high-profile move, with United his preferred choice if the chance to head for England and follow in Ronaldo’s footsteps presents itself.

“I don't like rumours, I have my whole family in Venezuela,” Soteldo told Gazeta Esportiva. “I want to finish this stage at Santos by December, win the Libertadores and whatever is possible and then take another step.

“I always dreamed of playing for Manchester United, the dream remains intact. There are many steps to get there, but I feel I can.

Article continues below

“I want to go to Europe, but not to go and come back. I want to go and pursue my career with great success. I feel that I am prepared and I have to wait for the right moment to do it.”

Soteldo added on why the Red Devils are the team for him: “I've been following Cristiano Ronaldo since I was a child, I saw him at Manchester United and that's why my love and desire is to play at Old Trafford. I would choose easily (United over any team in the world). I would sign a lifetime contract.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bring more creativity into his United squad. The Red Devils are being heavily linked with the likes of Leicester midfielder James Maddison and Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish, while Borussia Dortmund’s England international Jadon Sancho appears to top their wish list when it comes to adding greater depth on the wing.