Ronaldo confirms Sir Alex Ferguson was key to Manchester United return

The Portuguese has revealed that he was in regular contact with his former manager before deciding to head back to Old Trafford from Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that Sir Alex Ferguson played a key role in his return to Manchester United while describing his old mentor as "an unbelievable person".

Ronaldo inspired United to three Premier League titles and the Champions League in his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009 under Ferguson, scoring 118 goals in 292 games.

The Portuguese went on to enjoy even greater success at Real Madrid before joining Juventus in 2018, and after three years in Turin he has decided to head back to Old Trafford, with his former manager giving him a slight nudge in the Red Devils' direction.

What's been said?

Ronaldo has opened up on his relationship with Ferguson, revealing that they have kept in regular contact throughout the last decade.

“As everybody knows, since I signed for Manchester [United] at 18, Sir Alex Ferguson was the key," the 36-year-old told MUTV . "I remember when we played against Manchester when I was at Sporting Lisbon.

"For me, Sir Alex Ferguson is like a father in football for me. He helped me a lot, he taught me many things, and in my opinion, of course, he had a big role because of the relationship that we had, we keep in touch all the time, and he’s an unbelievable person.

"I really like him a lot and he was the main key for me to be in the position that I am, that I signed for Manchester United.”

Ronaldo on Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the man who will be coaching Ronaldo in Manchester this time around, and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is looking forward to working with his ex-team-mate again as they bid to usher in a new era of success at the club.

Asked if he has had a chance to speak to Solskjaer yet, the Portugal international replied: “Well, we had a chat, but of course I’m going to have time to speak with him face to face, to know what he expects. As you know, I played with him for two or three years at Manchester United so I have a good relationship with him but now with a different role, I’m a player and he’s a coach.

"But it doesn’t matter, my relationship with him is great and as I say before, I’m there in Manchester to help the team achieve his results and the coach can count on me for whatever he wants. So I’m available for everything.”

Ronaldo ready to open a new chapter

Ronaldo went on to insist that now was the right time for him to cut short his stint with Juventus and retrace his steps, with the veteran striker now eager to deliver more silverware to an expectant fanbase at the Theatre of Dreams.

“I think it’s the best decision now that I have made it. It’s right on point in my opinion," he added. "I moved from Juve now to Manchester, it’s a new chapter, I’m so happy and glad, and I want to carry on again, to make history, to try to help Manchester achieve great results, to win trophies and number one of them, to win great things.

"I have a fantastic history with this amazing club. I was there at 18 years old and of course, I’m so happy to be back home after 12 years. So I’m really glad and looking forward to start my first game."

