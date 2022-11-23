'Ronaldo changes dynamic' - Ghana's Odoi on prospect of facing Portugal star in World Cup opener

Ghana full-back Denis Odoi believes Cristiano Ronaldo's presence gives Portugal a different dimension ahead of Thursday clash between the two sides.

Ghana to start World Cup campaign against Portugal

Odoi relishes Ronaldo's involvement

Portugal defeated Ghana in 2014 World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED: The 37-year-old attacker missed A Selecao's 4-0 win over Nigeria owing to illness but is fit to play the Black Stars. The defender says he respects the veteran forward and how his influence can change any game.

WHAT HE SAID: "I do respect Cristiano Ronaldo a lot. But maybe sometimes it also changes the dynamics of the game," Odoi told the media.

"I watched the game of Portugal against Nigeria and obviously between all the players you have different dynamics on the team. We will see which team wins."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two nations met in the 2014 World Cup held in Brazil, when the European side claimed a 2-1 win with Ronaldo scoring the winning goal.

John Boye had scored an own goal to hand A Selecao the lead but Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan equalised before the former Manchester United man ensured his team secured maximum points, but still crashed out in the group stage with Germany and the United States advancing.

WHAT NEXT: The Black Stars will hope to start their campaign on a high when they play Portugal at the 974 Stadium in Doha.