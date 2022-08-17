Ronaldo cautioned by police for smashing Everton supporter's phone

The Manchester United star lashed out following his side's 1-0 defeat against the Toffees in April

Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by Merseyside Police after he smashed a young Everton fan's mobile phone back in April.

As he and his team-mates left the pitch following their 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park, the Portuguese superstar was filmed angrily slapping the device out of 14-year-old Jacob Harding's hand. He subsequently apologised to the youngster before being voluntarily interviewed by Merseyside Police under caution in relation to an alleged assault and criminal damage.

Following the interview and their investigation into the incident, the matter was dealt with "by way of conditional caution".

What did the Merseyside Police statement say?

The full statement raleased by the police read: “We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed under caution in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage.

"The allegation relates to an incident following the Everton v Manchester United football match at Goodison Park on Saturday 9 April.

"The matter has been dealt with by way of conditional caution. The matter has now concluded.”

Ronaldo offered Old Trafford day out as apology

After the footage of Ronaldo's outburst made its way into the public domain via social media, the Red Devils forward released an apology which include the offer of a visit to Old Trafford to watch a Premier League fixture.

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," he wrote. "Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

However, that offer was declined by the young boy's mother.

She claimed: “The way I see it is, if someone assaulted him in the street and then asked us to go around for dinner, we wouldn’t. Just because he’s Cristiano Ronaldo, why would we do it?

"It’s like we owe him a favour but I’m sorry, we don’t. It’s in the hands of the police.”