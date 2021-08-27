The ex-Red Devils defender has claimed a man currently plying his trade at Juventus "sometimes overdid it" in his early years at Old Trafford

Mikael Silvestre has claimed he told a young Cristiano Ronaldo he would win the Ballon d'Or one day while recalling the former Manchester United star's rapid rise to prominence.

United signed Ronaldo as an 18-year-old from Sporting CP for just £12 million in 2003, and he went on to establish himself as one of the greatest players in the club's recent history.

The Portuguese broke all kinds of records while inspiring the Red Devils to success on both domestic and European fronts, with Silvestre among those to notice his immense potential right from the very start.

What has been said?

The former United defender has admitted it took time for Ronaldo to become the finished article, but says he told him he could reach the very top of the game because of his professionalism and dedication to improving on the training pitch.

"Ronaldo was just making the step from teenager to man. He was still built like a teenager and also played more like a teenager," Silvestre has told Goal.

"He sometimes overdid it and made the wrong decisions. Cristiano created many chances and took them all on, but it took some time and a lot of shouting from the coach and his teammates for him to keep it simpler and respect the game. He learned quickly and his response was amazing, as you can see now.

"After a few years I told him that one day he would win the Ballon d'Or. He developed the right attitude and got stronger and better."

Ronaldo's United record

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Italian giants Juventus, appeared in 209 games across all competitions for the Red Devils, recording 118 goals and 69 assists.

He won nine trophies in total at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League, before joining Real Madrid in 2009.

Silvestre on Sir Alex and Wenger

Silvestre described the differences between Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, who he played for at Arsenal in the latter stages of his career.

"They are two different characters. What unites them is their passion and dedication for the game and their work ethic," said the Frenchman. "They are both football mad. Sir Alex still enjoys attending United games at Old Trafford, while Arsene works for FIFA and is involved in all competitions.

"If he had the opportunity to return to Arsenal, I'm sure he would. Football is their life and they both had a big influence on my career."

