Ronaldo & Mbappe can both decide matches on their own, says France head coach Deschamps

The two stars will face off on Sunday when Les Bleus host Portugal in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday

France head coach Didier Deschamps has said both Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe can decide matches on their own ahead of his side's UEFA Nations League match against Portugal on Sunday.

The two sides will meet at Stade de France in a rematch of the Euro 2016 final, which Portugal won 1-0 thanks to an extra-time goal from substitute Eder.

Much of the focus in this year's contest will be on star figures Mbappe and Ronaldo, who are set to lead France and Portugal respectively on Sunday.

Ronaldo, 35, has won the Ballon d'Or on five occasions and is generally considered one of the greatest players ever while Mbappe, 21, is well on his way to achieving a similar stature, having already won a World Cup among a host of other team and individual honours.

When asked at a press conference about how the two players compare, Deschamps said they could both be decisive while also highlighting the age gap between the pair.

"I think Cristiano was and is the idol of a lot of young footballers," Deschamps said. "It's hard to compare them. They are not the same age.

"Rather, it will be necessary to make a comparison when Kylian is at the same age and compare all that he will have done.

"Cristiano has this ability to be decisive at all times. This is also the strength of Kylian, who is much younger, which places them both in the category of the world's top players."

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris also had plenty of praise for Ronaldo, who led Juventus to their ninth consecutive Serie A crown last season.

"He is an ultra-complete player. He is able to do everything, he is decisive very often, even in all matches," Lloris said of the Portugal star.

"I have a lot of admiration for the player, for his career. He is an extraordinary player. We will try to respond collectively and be efficient to win this match."

Lloris was in goal for the Euro 2016 final but has said his side aren't out for revenge on Sunday, having been lifted by winning the World Cup two years after losing the Euro final on home soil.

"There is no feeling of revenge. It's a painful memory, but it's a thing of the past," Lloris added. "It will be a whole different game, a whole different context with the challenge of finishing first in the pool.

"Portugal is the European champion and also the last winner of the Nations League. But we also won the World Cup after Euro 2016."