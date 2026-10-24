'I hit a breaking point' - Barcelona loanee Ronald Araujo opens up on mental health struggle and decision to quit football temporarily before Liverpool move

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Liverpool defender Ronald Araujo has delivered a powerful and honest account of his battle with depression, revealing he reached a "breaking point" that forced him to step away from the game. The Uruguayan international, currently on loan at Anfield from Barcelona, admitted that the pressures of professional football and personal issues became overwhelming during his time in Spain.

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A red card trigger and stepping away

Last November, the 27-year-old found himself spiralling into depression while playing for Barcelona. His underlying struggles culminated following a dismissal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. In the aftermath of that match, his family became the target of horrific death threats, prompting the defender to finally confront his deteriorating mental health.

Recognising the severity of his situation,Araujo temporarily stepped away from the sport. During his month-long sabbatical away from the Catalan giants, he leaned heavily on his Christian faith and began working with psychological professionals to address complex issues extending far beyond the pitch.

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Seeking help in the darkest moments

Speaking to Paul Joyce of The Times, Araujo detailed the heavy emotional toll he endured. The 27-year-old centre-back explained that his temporary retirement was entirely necessary to rediscover his passion for the sport.

"It was a very difficult time," Araujo admitted. "I felt that what I needed to do was take a step back. I hadn’t felt right for a long time, and I wasn’t enjoying the thing I love most, which is football."

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The Uruguayan highlighted the importance of abandoning the facade of invulnerability, noting that the Stamford Bridge incident was merely the tipping point for long-standing personal issues. "I realised I had to put my hand up, ask for help and talk not just to the people closest to me, but to professionals as well," he added. "Sometimes you bottle things up and try to be the strong man, but in life you have to talk about things and open up about what you’re going through."

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He further explained his abrupt departure from the Barcelona squad last autumn: "I made the decision after being sent off at Stamford Bridge because that was the breaking point. I just couldn’t carry on any longer, but it wasn’t down to any one particular incident. A lot of things had been building up, particularly in my personal life, and I didn’t know how to deal with them.

"Sometimes people generalise and assume that because footballers earn a lot of money, we can’t suffer or struggle. But we go through the same things as anyone else. There’s more to life than football."

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Sparking a wider conversation across football

Araujo’s transparency has deeply resonated across the footballing landscape. Following his initial time away, Barcelona's coaching staff and his teammates offered unwavering support. Crucially, his public vulnerability encouraged peers worldwide to privately share their own hidden battles with him.

"I had a lot of players from different leagues get in touch with me. I see it when I speak to teammates, not just at Liverpool but with the national team too," Araujo revealed. "There are a lot of players going through difficult times, but they’re afraid to talk about it publicly. It’s important to open up because that’s when you start to feel better."

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Now thriving during his loan spell on Merseyside, the defender credits that critical hiatus for saving both his career and his wellbeing. "Taking that break was the best decision I’ve ever made," he declared. "Today, I feel good, I’m happy and I’m enjoying football again, and that shows on the pitch. Now I can show what I’m really capable of again."

Domestic focus across two countries

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With his mental health now in a much stronger place, Araujo will look to maintain his impressive form as Liverpool prepare to host high-flying Brighton in the Premier League. Meanwhile, his parent club faces a massive test on Sunday night, with Barcelona preparing to take on arch-rivals Real Madrid in a highly anticipated Clasico showdown.