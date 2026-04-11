Ron Jans visibly took umbrage with ESPN’s coverage ahead of FC Utrecht’s clash with Telstar. In a post-match interview, the head coach made it clear he was unimpressed by the network’s decision to monitor and spotlight his sideline conversations.

His ire was sparked when reporter Leo Oldenburger, with a knowing wink, referred to Jans’s sideline chat with Anthony Correia during the warm-up.

It was recently announced that FC Utrecht and Correia have reached a broad agreement, and the successful Telstar coach is set to succeed Jans, who is leaving at the end of this season.

The following day, the two coaches faced each other on the sidelines at FC Utrecht’s ground. In its build-up to the game, ESPN showed footage of a private conversation between Jans and Correia, turning it into a talking point.

Oldenburger asked whether the chat had been about FC Utrecht. Jans snapped back: “No, no, no... You guys are so annoying. You eavesdrop on everything, don’t you? I’m not going to cover my mouth or stay silent just because you’re listening.”

He vented that such spontaneous conversations are routinely blown out of proportion: “It’s annoying that every chat instantly becomes a talking point, like last week with Peter Bosz. I don’t think that’s fair, but it’s part of the game.”

Jans also discussed his match-day decisions, confirming that Dani de Wit would start. “No doubt about it,” he said. “Dani has improved significantly in recent months, both in his play and his leadership. He’s one of our leaders on the pitch.”

Jans outlined his tactical response to Telstar. “We must counter their style; that’s evident. If the gap is small and we can press along the line to the unmarked man, we’ll do it. If not, don’t.”