Romero's wife blasts Man Utd after collapsed Everton switch

The Argentine remained at Old Trafford, where he will be the club's third-choice goalkeeper this season

Sergio Romero's wife took to Instagram to blast Manchester United after the goalkeeper was unable to secure a move away from Old Trafford on Monday.

The Argentinian goalkeeper was expecting to leave Manchester United on Monday, having fallen down the pecking order this season.

Romero has spent several seasons as David de Gea's backup but, with Dean Henderson returning to the club, opportunities will be few and far between for Romero this season.

More teams

As a result, Romero had been linked with Everton, but no move came to fruition before Monday's deadline expired.

Romero could still move to a lower-league side, as the window remains open for Football League sides, but there will be few teams in the lower divisions that would be able to afford the goalkeeper's wages.

That means that Romero seems likely to remain at Manchester United, even after his wife, Eliana Guercio, took to social media to express her hopes that he could move on.

"Sergio Romero worked hard for his club. Last trophy they won, they lifted it with him. He helped the team [reach] 4 finals/semifinals, and then he was left on the bench only to lose them all. It is time to return the opportunity and let him go. RESPECT FOR ONCE."