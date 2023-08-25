Fresh twist! Romelu Lukaku wants to snub Juventus and join Roma on season-long loan from Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku will reportedly snub Juventus and join Jose Mourinho's AS Roma on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

Lukaku to join Roma on a loan deal

Belgian striker rejects Juventus

Remains adamant about not moving to Saudi

WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku's transfer saga appears to have taken a new turn as the striker has decided against signing for Juventus and is now in talks to join Roma on a season-long loan, according to The Telegraph. This unexpected change has led Chelsea to reconsider their approach, to allow Lukaku to leave on loan, contrary to their earlier stance of a permanent transfer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku feels that the Bianconeri have taken too long to thrash out a deal and hence no longer wishes to move to Turin. The final details of the deal are being finalised but a buy-option is unlikely to be included in the contract. However, Juve did send a proposal that would have seen Chelsea pay £30m ($23.5m) and send Lukaku to Turin in exchange for Dusan Vlahovic, which was turned down by the Blues.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Lukaku had earlier rejected approaches from Al-Hilal as he remains adamant he wants to continue in Europe. However, there have been reports that other Pro League clubs are also keen to sign him if he doesn't find a club before the transfer window closes. However, any proposal would be significantly lower than the deal offered by Al-Hilal.

WHAT NEXT? Lukaku had been training with Chelsea's U21 side as he is not in Mauricio Pochettino's plans. But if his loan move to Roma comes to fruition that would mark a pivotal chapter in his career, offering him a golden opportunity to revive his career.