Romelu Lukaku not interested in Chelsea return as Belgian forward tells Mauricio Pochettino he wants to stay at Inter

Romelu Lukaku has told incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino that he wants to stay at Inter, amid talk of a possible return to west London.

Lukaku is currently on a loan-deal at Inter

Forward happy and doesn't want Chelsea return

Two parties to take decision on Lukaku's future

WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku is happy at Inter having spent the season with his former club. The 30-year-old joined Inter on loan deal after he failed to make an impression at Chelsea during his second stint at Stamford Bridge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Belgian forward had a disastrous return to the Premier League and was shipped back to Inter once again last season. And despite having to play back-up to Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko at times, Lukaku is seemingly happy playing away from the Premier League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After relaying this information to Chelsea's new manager, Lukaku will be hoping to stay in Italy next season. The forward has ten goals and six assists this season for the Italian heavyweights and will compete to keep his spot in the eleven alongside his partner-in-crime Lautaro.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty/GOAL composite

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU AND CHELSEA? With the Blues manager being handed the job of trimming his squad and Chelsea possessing a raft of forward options, it's highly unlikely that Lukaku could make a return to west London, but it remains to be seen whether he leaves permanently or on loan.