Roman Abramovich will be difficult to replace at Chelsea - Fan reactions as Russian nears exit
Seth Willis
Getty Images
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich announced on Wednesday he will sell Chelsea after 19 years of ownership.
The 55-year-old has been under pressure recently following the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
The Blues owner is now said to have set an asking price of £2.6 billion ($3.5bn) and has asked that all interested parties make a bid by Friday.
Supporters have taken to their social media accounts to express their feelings after the decision by the Russian to sell the London club.