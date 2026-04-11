Romagnoli makes it clear he is not happy with the current situation, warning, “Remember what Real Madrid did in Munich.”

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern Munich legend and current supervisory board member, has cautioned against excessive optimism ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians claimed a valuable 2-1 win at the Bernabéu last Tuesday, yet that slender advantage has done little to quell Rummenigge’s caution, especially given Real’s recent knockout-stage dominance over Bayern.

Read also

Carragher: Morocco will beat Brazil... then exit the World Cup at the hands of this team

Real Madrid channel on the controversial intervention: La Liga is rigged

Mexican President reveals FIFA’s final stance on broadcasting Iran’s matches

Romagnoli told DAZN, “We must not fall into the trap of excessive optimism… I am feeling tense right now, and I don’t like it one bit.”

“Real Madrid have already caused us enough problems here in Munich, and I wanted to remind everyone of that.”

He stressed that players, staff and supporters must stay fully focused and play intelligently in Tuesday’s return fixture at the Allianz Arena.

The winner of the Real Madrid–Bayern Munich tie will face the winner of Liverpool–Paris Saint-Germain, who secured a 2-0 first-leg victory at home, in the semi-finals.