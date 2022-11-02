Roma vs Ludogorets: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 UEFA Europa League group stages come to a close this week, as Roma welcome Ludogorets to face them at Stadio Olimpico in a Group C encounter.
With seven points each, it is the visitors currently lying second by virtue of a superior head-to-head record - which makes this a must-win for last year's Europa Conference League winners if they want to make it into the next round.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Roma vs Ludogorets date & kick-off time
Roma vs Ludogorets
November 3/4, 2022
8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET / 1:30am IST
How to watch Roma vs Ludogorets on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 4, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App. In India, it will be shown on SonyLIV.
US
N/A
UK
BT Sport 4
BT Sport App
|India
|SonyLIV
|N/A
Roma squad & team news
Jose Mourinho's side know that only victory will take them through to the knockout stages of the Europa League, though Real Betis and their six-point margin at the top means it will be the play-off round.
Any other result, and they will be heading back to the competition they won last term, with an unwanted chance to defend their title.
Goalkeepers
Dos Santos Patricio, Boer, Svilar
Defenders
Ibanez Da Silva, Vina, Smalling, Calafiori, Celik, Mancini, Kumbulla, Spinazzola, Tripi
Midfielders
Cristante, Pellegrini, Matic, Zaniolo, Diawara, Bove, Darboe
Forwards
Abraham, Shomurodov, Dybala, Zalewski, Afena-Gyan, El Shaarawy
Ludogorets squad and team news
The Bulgarian outfit have held their own once already against Roma, and that will serve as fuel for their desire to firmly remain in the competition.
As long as they do not lose, they are through - a draw would be enough to dash the hopes of their hosts thanks to that superior head-to-head record.
Goalkeepers
Padt, Sluga
Defenders
Nedyalkov, Cicinho, Terziev, Gropper, Henrique, Witry, Pedro, Fonn, Karničnik, Verdon, Plastun
Midfielders
Piotrowski, Gonçalves, Nonato, Show, Naressi, Yankov, Yordanov, Cauly
Forwards
Thiago, Tissera, Despodov, Jorginho, Tekpetey, Rick, Delev