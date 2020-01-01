Roma star Zaniolo suffers ACL injury while Italy coach Mancini watches on

The national team coach wore an anxious look as the injured Roma star was taken off on a cart during the clash against Juventus

Roma has confirmed Nicolo Zaniolo suffered an ACL injury with the midfielder stretchered off in front of Italy coach Roberto Mancini during the 2-1 loss to Juventus on Sunday.

The 20-year-old had his head in his hands as he was withdrawn 36 minutes into the Serie A clash at the Stadio Olimpico after injuring his left leg when Juve defender Matthijs de Ligt halted his progress with a foul on the edge of the penalty area.

Via their social media accounts post-match, Roma revealed Zaniolo will undergo surgery on Monday after confirming the probable season-ending injury.

Zaniolo had beaten four Juve players during a brilliant run which started near his own penalty area, but De Ligt - himself on for the injured Merih Demiral - stepped out and brought him down with a body check that earned the centre-back a caution.

The Roma midfielder writhed in pain on the edge of the box and needed a cart to be helped off the field, with Mancini, watching on from the stands, wearing a concerned expression.

In seguito al trauma distorsivo subito durante la partita, Nicolò Zaniolo ha riportato la rottura del legamento crociato anteriore del ginocchio destro con associata lesione meniscale.



Domani sarà sottoposto a intervento chirurgico.



Forza Nicolò! pic.twitter.com/AT4uUS2h4C — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) January 12, 2020

Zaniolo has scored twice for Italy in his five appearances and had been expected to be a key figure for Mancini during Euro 2020.

He has also been an integral part of Roma's season, scoring six goals and getting two assists in his 23 appearances in all competitions.

After 12 months on Inter's books during 2017-18 without playing a competitve match, Zaniolo was signed by Roma in a deal that saw Radja Nainggolan head the other direction on loan.

He broke into Roma's first team in November 2018 and became a first team regular, scoring six goals across his first campaign in Rome.

Roma were 2-0 down to Juve at the time of Zaniolo's injury having conceded twice in the opening 10 minutes.

Demiral opened the scoring in the third minute as he diverted Miralen Pjanic's free kick past Pau Lopez, before Ronaldo made it two from the spot after Paulo Dybala was brought down by Jordan Veretout.

SUBSTITUTION



Nicolo Zaniolo is taken off on the medical cart. Cengiz Under comes on in his place.



0-2 | #RomaJuve pic.twitter.com/cWCcNoKXTU — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 12, 2020

The Italian capital side fought back in the second half however, with Diego Perotti pulling a goal back from the penalty spot after VAR pulled up Alex Sandro for handball.

However, Juve managed to hold on for the three points that takes them two clear of Inter, who could only draw 1-1 with Atalanta on Saturday.