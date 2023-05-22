'It's a joke' - Roma boss Jose Mourinho blasts decision to dock Juventus 10 points with two Serie A games to go amid transfer investigation

Jose Mourinho has branded the decision to deduct Juventus points for the second time this season 'a joke'.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Roma coach was completely baffled by the news that Juventus have been hit with a 10-point deduction with just a couple of games left to play in Serie A.

The Bianconeri were first handed a 15-point penalty in January, which saw them drop to 10th place. However, the decision was overturned last month and Juve once again found themselves in one of the Champions League spots, even climbing up to second place. Now, though, the Old Lady have been hit with more repercussions for their financial violations and illegal transfer dealings.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to DAZN following Roma's 2-2 draw against Salernitana in Serie A on Monday, Mourinho vexed at the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) Court of Appeal's ruling to dock 10 points from Juve's league tally this season.

“It’s a joke to know this with two games remaining,” he said. “For us and everyone, even for Juventus. Our approach would have been different if we had known before the games with Monza and Bologna. I am sorry for [Massimiliano] Allegri and his players, but at the league level, I have to say that it changes things a little.”

When asked if the season was warped, he responded: “To me, yes, but I no longer want to talk about this. I am sorry for professionals who work like me because they pay for errors that directors and maybe the club did.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho rotated his team for the recent games against Monza and Bologna and ended up drawing both games. Juve's points deduction has now opened up the possibility for Roma to qualify for the Champions League as Roma sit five points behind fourth-placed AC Milan with two games left.

Roma could otherwise book an automatic spot in next season's Champions League by beating Sevilla in the Europa League final on May 31.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA? Mourinho's team will play their last two league games against Fiorentina on May 27 and Spezia on June 4) with the Europa League final coming in between the two Serie A fixtures.