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Moataz Elgammal

Roma forced to turn to third-choice goalkeeper for Manchester United clash after Pierluigi Gollini fails late fitness test

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Roma will be without Pierluigi Gollini for tonight's Champions League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford after the goalkeeper failed a late fitness test on a back injury. With first-choice Mile Svilar already sidelined, Gian Piero Gasperini must now hand a season debut to a third-choice keeper against a United side who are under huge pressure.

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Gollini fails late fitness test before Manchester United clash

Roma have been dealt a major blow ahead of their Champions League meeting with Manchester United, as Gollini failed to recover from a back problem picked up in the last training session. According to Football Italia, the goalkeeper was given a late fitness test at the team hotel in Manchester, but it proved negative.

Sky Sport Italia and the Corriere dello Sport both confirm that the Italian will play no part at Old Trafford, where the game kicks off at 8pm GMT (9pm CEST). Gollini had only been filling in for Svilar, who has been out for over a month.

Vasquez favourite to make season debut in Roma goal

Gasperini must now choose between two options for the third-choice role, with the man selected set to make his first appearance of the season tonight. Former Milan goalkeeper Devis Vasquez is the favourite, even though he was not originally included in Roma's Champions League squad and was only added after Svilar's injury.

The Colombian is short of match action, having played just one competitive game last season, for Besiktas against Karagumruk on April 27. The other option is 19-year-old Giorgio De Marzi, who represents the USA at Under-20 level and would face a real baptism of fire.

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Balerdi and Mora set for attack-minded Roma line-up

Despite the chaos between the posts, there are growing reports that Leonardo Balerdi and Rodrigo Mora will come into the starting XI as Gasperini opts for a very attack-minded set-up. Roma aim to make the most of a United side in crisis, with Michael Carrick's men desperate to end a rotten couple of months.

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The visitors are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1, with Vasquez in goal behind Balerdi, Evan Ndicka and Mario Hermoso. Nahuel Molina, Bryan Cristante, Marten de Roon and Wesley are set to form the midfield four, with Matias Soulé and Mora supporting Donyell Malen.

What next for Roma and Manchester United?

The stakes are high for both clubs in the league phase, with United stuck deep in the play-off spots.

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Victory for Carrick's side tonight would see them leapfrog Roma, while Gasperini will be hoping that Gollini and Svilar are back in contention soon.

Working as a football journalist was my first childhood dream. I became a journalist and a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, but covering topics far from the world of sports until the opportunity came in early 2020 when I joined Kooora, and then GOAL.

My memories with football began with Zinedine Zidane's historic triumph in the 1998 World Cup and France's unforgettable win over Brazil in the final, along with the Egyptian league matches and the rivalry between Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Ismaily during that era.

I don't support a specific team in Europe, but I enjoyed watching Milan with "Maldini, Gattuso, Kaka, Pirlo" and was amazed by Barcelona with "Busquets, Iniesta, Xavi, Neymar, Villa, Messi, Suarez", before following Mohamed Salah in his exceptional career with Fiorentina, Roma, and Liverpool.

My unforgettable sports moment was Mohamed Aboutrika's goal in Al Ahly's victory over Sfaxien in the 2006 CAF Champions League final.

My ideal lineup: Buffon; Cafu - Van Dijk - Maldini - Roberto Carlos; Pirlo - Zidane - Iniesta - Kaka; Cristiano Ronaldo - Messi