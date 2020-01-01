Roma can be 'one of the world's greatest clubs', claims new owners The Friedkin Group

The Serie A club's new owners have proclaimed a bright future for their acquisition

Roma have been acquired by The Friedkin Group and the new owner wants to make the Serie A club one of the "greatest names in world football".

The Friedkin Group completed its takeover from president James Pallotta on Monday, acquiring an 86.6 per cent majority stake in the Italian team.

The Houston-based ownership group will launch a mandatory tender offer upon the publicly held ordinary shares, representing approximately 13.4 per cent of Roma's share capital.

More teams

Three-time Serie A champions Roma, who last won the Scudetto in 2001, finished fifth in 2019-20 – 13 points adrift of champions Juventus.

Roma also reached the Coppa Italia quarter-finals and Europa League last 16 during Paulo Fonseca's first season as head coach.

"We are delighted to join the AS Roma family," said Dan Friedkin, CEO and chairman of The Friedkin Group. "As one fan wrote recently, 'Take our iconic club and make it one of the greatest names in world football'. We intend to do just that.

"Our commitment to Roma is total. We will be very present in Rome, a city that holds a special place in our hearts, as we embark on this exciting journey. We recognise we are entrusted with a team that is a vital part of the soul of Rome, and this is a responsibility that we find humbling and will always take very seriously.

"As business owners, we look to identify and back strong management teams and leadership. Guido Fienga has proven to be a great CEO of Roma, and together we have developed an ambitious and disciplined business plan.

"We will give him the support, guidance and means to deliver on this plan and, to help maintain focus over these crucial weeks ahead, it will be primarily his voice that will speak for AS Roma.

Article continues below

"Our shared vision for the club and the team is to favour a sustained, long-term investment approach rather than quick fixes of questionable durability.

"I'd also like to take a moment to thank Jim Pallotta and his partners for all they have done for the club. He and his team have been very helpful in preparing for a smooth transition and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.

"Finally, no comments would be complete without acknowledging the incredible strength, passion and loyalty of the fans and the Curva Sud. We will stand shoulder to shoulder with you as we develop this club and challenge for trophies in the future. We can't wait to get to work and for our new season to start."