Rojo set to return to Man Utd after troubled loan spell at Estudiantes

The Argentine defender was allowed to return to his homeland in January, but has taken in just one appearance due to the global coronavirus outbreak

Marcos Rojo is expected to head back to Manchester United when a forgettable loan stint at Estudiantes comes to a close, with the Argentine club’s manager conceding that an extension at this stage is unlikely.

The Red Devils allowed an experienced defender to return to his roots on a short-term deal during the winter transfer window.

The 30-year-old has, however, been restricted to just one appearance back in South America due to a combination of injury struggles and a coronavirus-enforced break.

He has caused controversy for breaking lockdown protocols during the current rest period and is seemingly now set to return to England.

Estudiantes would have welcomed the opportunity to keep Rojo on their books, but Leandro Desabato admits that is unlikely given that a versatile operator is approaching the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford.

He has told Radio Late 931: “We have to wait, but Rojo is likely to leave.

“The loan is due, and if Manchester do not want to continue loaning, it’s understandable.”

An initial agreement with Estudiantes is due to expire at the end of June.

United will be back in Premier League action by then as they step up their preparations for a restart in England, and it may be that Rojo is welcomed back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

He had, however, seen only nine appearances in 2019-20 prior to being moved on in January.

With that in mind, and the same level of competition still to be found at Old Trafford, a prolonged spell in Argentina had been sought.

Rojo has made no secret of the fact that he would like to remain in his homeland for the rest of the calendar year.

He told Estudiantes Y Su Gente in April: "If it depends on me, I will speak to Manchester United's management about the possibility of staying here for another six months.

"I will feel a tremendous sense of pain if I have to leave after playing in so few matches. I am completely recovered now, and fit to play once more."

Rojo has been linked with a permanent transfer away from United for some time, with a switch to Everton mooted at one stage, and it could be that another door swings open in the coming weeks.