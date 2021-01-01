Rohr: Kalu lacked family support during injury-plagued season at Bordeaux

The Super Eagles winger has battled with a recurring injury that kept him out of action for several weeks this campaign

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr said Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu did not have adequate family support during his struggles with a recurring thigh injury this season.

The 23-year-old's campaign was hampered by setbacks but he still made a contribution of four goals and an assist in 20 Ligue 1 matches for the Girondins.

Kalu first picked up the injury in last October which kept him out of action for a month, and he tried returning to action against Rennes on November 20 but he suffered a relapse a week later and he was on the sidelines until January.

Since January 1, the former Gent star has suffered the thigh injury three times – February, March and mostly recently as a fortnight ago.

Ahead of their final game of the season against Reims on Sunday, Bordeaux are 14th in the Ligue 1 table but they risk dropping to the relegation playoff spot if they lose and other results don't go in their favour.

Having missed the Super Eagles’ last five matches, Rohr assessed Kalu’s season in France and he also praised him for the quality he adds to his team.

“We had invited him for Nigeria's last game, and the Girondins told us no, that they needed him to save themselves,” Rohr was quoted by Girondins 4 ever.

“And then he got hurt. They finally sent him to Nigeria anyway, so it was kind of weird. Still, the boy has a lot of injuries this year, I hope he is well supervised on all levels, mentally, medically and sportingly.

“Every time he plays with me he's good, but it's true that this season has been rotten with injuries. I hope he can help the Girondins for the end of the season. I rely on him a lot. We communicate quite often. He’s sorry. He was also a bit lonely without his family in Bordeaux. He lacked a little family support. But it's going to get better and better.”

It remains to be seen if Kalu will be passed fit for the Girondins' crucial match at Stade Auguste-Delaune because his last outing was against Rennes on May 2.