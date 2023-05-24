WATCH: Rodrygo shows solidarity with Vinicius Jr with gesture after 89th-minute winner against Rayo Vallecano following vile racist abuse

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo scored a late winner against Rayo Vallecano and celebrated with a show of solidarity with team-mate Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius racially abused vs Valencia

Missed Rayo game through injury

Rodrygo paid tribute in celebration

WHAT HAPPENED? Vinicius suffered vile racist abuse by Valencia supporters on Sunday, before speaking out against the problem of racism in Spain and being dragged into a war of words on social media with La Liga president Javier Tebas, who told him to 'educate himself'.

Los Blancos were back in action on Wednesday night, although Vinicius was absent through injury. His compatriot Rodrygo scored a fine late winner against Rayo before bowing his head and raising a clenched fist in an obvious gesture of solidarity with his team-mate. Writing on social media after the game, Rodrygo said: "'We are what we want to be, not what they allow.' Today was for you, brother. We are in this fight together!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tebas has since offered some form of apology, while a red-card suspension for Vinicius has been overturned and Valencia will also have to serve a five-match partial stadium closure. Real Madrid players had shown solidarity with the winger before kick-off against Rayo by wearing his shirt in the warm-up.

WHAT NEXT FOR VINICIUS? Vinicius' injury is only minor and he is expected to return to the squad for the upcoming final two games of the campaign against Sevilla and Athletic Club.