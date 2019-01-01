'Rodrygo. Vini. Lucas. Bale. In that order' - Welshman jeered on Real Madrid return

The attacker wasn't given the warmest of welcomes back at the Santiago Bernabeu

Gareth Bale has been made to pay for his actions over the international break as he was jeered during a cameo appearance in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Real Sociedad.

Despite missing a number of matches for Los Blancos due to fitness, Bale was able to play in both of Wales' Euro 2020 qualifiers over the international break.

Following his nation's vital 2-0 win over Hungary on Tuesday, he was pictured celebrating with a banner that mocked media accusations that he prioritises Wales and golf over Real Madrid.

While his agent was quick to suggest the incident wasn't anything to worry about, Real fans let their feelings known on Saturday.

Having started the game on the bench, Bale was introduced for Rodrygo in the 67th minute to a wave of whistles and jeers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

That reception continued every time the Welshman got on the ball with a sign reading 'Rodrygo. Vini. Lucas. Bale. In that order' also spotted in the crowd.

Bale's relationship with Real's fans has become increasingly frosty with his recent actions on international duty seemingly only adding fuel to the fire.

Speaking after the match, Zinedine Zidane stressed fan support is necessary for both the club and Bale himself.

"I hope this doesn't continue throughout the season," Zidane said. "We want the fans to be with us from the beginning to the end, but we cannot control that.

"The public has the right to do what they want, but I ask that they applaud everyone.

"I cannot tell you if it is unfair or not. Everyone can say what they want. We need our fans, then we can no longer control what happens.

"They have booed the best players and Bale has entered the game well. What he needs to be doing is to continue working on the field.

"There is too much noise with Bale, he wants to be with us and do well. That's why we don't want to talk so much. He is integrated into the group and wants to play like everyone else."

While Real's win has been overshadowed by Bale's reception, their victory sees them stay second in La Liga - trailing league leaders Barcelona only on goal difference.

Zidane's side will next face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday having lost the reverse fixture 3-0.