Rodri reveals the 'moment Man City switched on' to chase down Premier League leaders Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish midfielder gave details of a dressing room discussion after the disappointing 1-1 draw at struggling Forest in February, after Chris Wood scored with his team's only shot on target. The talk led to Pep Guardiola's side going on a relentless streak of 10 wins out of 12 matches including six successive Premier League wins.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I remember the game in Nottingham. We had a conversation. It’s not enough to play good, you need to punish," Rodri said after City's 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich, which saw them qualify for the Champions League semi-finals. "From that moment we switched on and you see it now, the behaviour and the character of the team. We identified the fact that we needed to punish our rivals. That is where we have improved … to finish the games. You have seen it in the last months that almost every chance we have, we score.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City have gained four points on Arsenal since the draw at Forest and the title is now in their own hands heading into next Wednesday's showdown against the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium. They are also on track to complete a treble after reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League and FA Cup.

Rodri added: "That is what we work for. Now we know that if we want to achieve everything then every game is a final and we have to win – that is the mentality."

WHAT NEXT? City play Championship side Sheffield United on Saturday in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. Their next league match is at home against Arsenal.