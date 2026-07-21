Real Madrid are facing unprecedented pressure from their supporters to sign Manchester City's Spanish star Rodri, 30, the 2026 World Cup winner and the tournament's best player. Club president Florentino Perez, though, continues to firmly reject bringing in the playmaker, despite the latter's desire to return to his homeland and join the White House.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that the Merengue's management is completely ignoring the file of the player who was recently crowned world champion with "La Roja". Manchester City had even offered him to Madrid before, to no avail, and his contract with the Citizens runs until the summer of 2027.

Winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or, Rodri endured a difficult 2025/2026 season with Manchester City. Repeated knee and hamstring injuries plagued him following his return from a serious setback. He featured in only one of his side's last six matches before joining the Spain national team. Then he regained his sparkle at the World Cup under his coach Luis de la Fuente, who kept faith in him.

The midfielder had avoided speaking about his future during the tournament, stating: "I have distanced myself completely from all of that. I understand that our names are being circulated in the media, but I am not thinking about it and I will not take any decisions at present." His brilliance on the pitch, however, forcefully reopened his file.

Perez's refusal is stirring wide controversy in Madrid circles. It comes just after Spain celebrated their champions in the capital, and the fans cannot comprehend why a star of Rodri's value is being ignored. The frustration deepens given that the club extended the contract of France's Aurelien Tchouameni until 2031, despite his modest World Cup and his failure to emerge as a genuine leader of Madrid's midfield.

Pep Guardiola's departure from Manchester City changes things too. Reports of a possible exit circulated around Rodri in its wake, opening the door to a potential shift in his position.