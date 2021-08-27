Roberto Oliveira: Vipers SC confirm ex-Gor Mahia coach as Kajoba's successor

The position at the club became vacant after the previous occupant chose the national job over the Venoms' role

Uganda Premier League side Vipers Sports Club have confirmed the appointment of Roberto 'Robertinho' Oliveira as their new head coach.

This is Robertinho's first club appointment since he left Kenyan giants Gor Mahia before the just-concluded season began. The Brazilian was unable to coach K'Ogalo as Caf and Football Kenya Federation's president Nick Mwendwa claimed he did not possess the requisite qualification papers to oversee the local giants.



At the Venoms, Robertinho replaced Fred Kajoba, who left the former champions in May this year. Kajoba had been given the option of remaining as Vipers' coach only if he leaves his position at the national team or tenders his resignation in order to continue serving the Cranes as their goalkeeper coach.

Kajoba chose the latter option, thus the head coach position at the Kitende club became vacant.

"We received 84 submissions from interested parties from all over the world, including Uganda, who felt they had requirements who felt they deserved the job," said Denis Luganda, the Legal Director at Vipers, as was quoted by Kawowo Sports.

"We went through all the applicants using the committee set up for the job and 13 shortlisted were shortlisted. Interviews were conducted – some physical and others virtual, and we believe we got the right choice."

Club president Lawrence Mulindwa explained why they settled on the Brazilian after a rigorous recruitment process.

"I want to thank whoever has been involved in the process and we got the right candidate. We needed a coach with strategic and leadership skills – innovative and who would give strategic direction to the club to ensure the vision and mission of the club are achieved," said Mulindwa.

"We needed a coach who could bring a fundamental change to the club, one with a strong winning mentality as we aim to become the number one club on the continent.

"It’s not a mere change of guard but a real marriage this time around. "

On his part, the coach made his ambition public: "I came here to be a champion. We have the same direction as the Vipers. My philosophy is good football and attacking football with a good balance between young and experienced players," said the former Rayon Sport tactician.

His first duty as Vipers coach will be an Uganda Cup semi-final encounter against Police FC.