Roberto Mancini insists his time at Man City was 'all above board' amid investigation into alleged financial breaches

Roberto Mancini has insisted his time at Manchester City was "all above board" amid an investigation into the club's alleged financial breaches.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City have been charged with over 100 breaches of financial regulations following a four-year investigation into their dealings between 2009 and 2018 by the Premier League. An independent commission appointed by the Premier League's judicial panel will now determine any punishments for the club, but the case is not expected to be resolved any time soon. The timeframe for City's alleged financial breaches coincides with Mancini's spell as manager of the club (2009-2013). However, the current Italy manager is not expecting to be involved in the ongoing legal process.

WHAT THEY SAID: "No, I haven’t been contacted or called up by anyone. I don’t think anyone will contact me," he told reporters. "I have paid my taxes and it’s all above board so I don’t think anyone will be in touch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mancini is busy overseeing Italy's preparations for the start of their 2024 European Championship qualification campaign in Naples. City, meanwhile, will continue to await a decision from the independent panel looking into their off-field dealings, with it reported that a final punishment could include a points deduction or even relegation from the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCINI & MANCHESTER CITY? The 58-year-old manager will now rally his troops against England on Thursday evening before taking on Malta three days later. City will be back in action on April 1 against Liverpool in the Premier League.