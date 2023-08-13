Roberto Mancini has resigned as Italy's head coach after more than five years in the role.

Mancini resigns as Italy boss after five years

Won Euro 2020 but failed to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Successor to be named in coming days

WHAT HAPPENED? Mancini has been in charge of the Italian national team since 2018 in what has been a spell with highs and lows. He led his country to the Euro 2020 title just over two years ago, beating England in the final at Wembley, but they failed to reach the 2022 World Cup after falling at the qualification stage. Now, it has been announced that the 58-year-old has left the role with immediate effect and he and the Italian Federation agreed to part ways, 10 months before Euro 2024.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement from the Italian Federation reads: "The Italian Football Federation announces that it has taken note of the resignation of Roberto Mancini from the position of coach of the Italian national team, received late yesterday evening.

"Thus concludes a significant page in the history of the Azzurri, which began in May 2018 and concluded with the 2023 Nations League Finals; in between, the victory at Euro 2020, a triumph conquered by a group in which all the individuals have known how to become a team.

Article continues below

"Taking into account the important and close commitments for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers (10 and 12 September with North Macedonia and Ukraine), the FIGC will announce the name of the new national coach in the next few days."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Man City boss has had a good record during his five-year tenure, winning 37 matches, drawing 15 and losing just nine. Italy sit eighth in the world rankings but the defending European champions will go into next year's tournament in Germany without Mancini. A replacement is expected in the coming days, with former Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti linked.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? While Italy searches for a new manager, they are next in action against North Macedonia next month in a Euro 2024 qualifying match.