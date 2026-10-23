No fear! De Zerbi tells Spurs stars to smash Stamford Bridge hoodoo in explosive derby

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Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi declared that Spurs' abysmal historical record at Stamford Bridge serves as extra motivation rather than a burden. The Italian manager insisted his squad possesses enough quality to secure a victory against Chelsea.

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De Zerbi targets rare Stamford Bridge victory

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi insisted his squad carries no fear ahead of Saturday's demanding trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Spurs travel across London looking to build on their first Premier League victory of the season, a 3-1 win over Coventry City.

Addressing Tottenham's historical struggles at Chelsea, where they have won just once in their last 41 visits, De Zerbi viewed the statistic as a mental driver.

"For me it's one motivation more," De Zerbi declared. "They give us more motivation, more mentality, more energy to win a game."

Italian boss demands courage and tactical discipline

De Zerbi called on his team to display personality and aggression while maintaining full focus on the pitch. "We have the qualities enough to win a game, this game," De Zerbi asserted.

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"To play with personality, with courage, to find a way to score, to find a way to defend in the best way we can with courage. Nothing more."

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"I prefer one too strong reaction than one player without blood, without reaction," the Spurs boss added.

De Zerbi refuses to dwell on refereeing or past controversies

Recalling previous heated encounters between the two London rivals, De Zerbi rejected discussions surrounding refereeing decisions or fear within his camp. "I don’t want to speak about the referee. No," De Zerbi stated firmly.

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"We have to keep the focus, keep the eyes on the ball, on our game, on our plan, our mentality and our energy."

"Do you sense any fear in your players? No," he added.

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Spurs prepare for high-stakes derby clash

With Pedro Porro available again and Andy Robertson declared fit, De Zerbi will select a competitive side despite several ongoing injury absentees.

Tottenham aim to claim back-to-back victories as they look to kickstart their Premier League campaign.

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Spurs kick off against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge at 17:30 BST on Saturday evening.