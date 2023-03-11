'My boy scored!' - Adorable live TV moment as Robbie Savage realises his son has hit first senior goal with Forest Green amid loan from Man Utd

Peter McVitie
Robbie Savage 2022Getty
Manchester UnitedPremier League

Robbie Savage was elated as he realised his son Charlie had scored his first senior goal for Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

  • Savage on loan at Forest Green Rovers
  • His father was commentating on BT Sport
  • Ex-Wales star celebrated his son's goal

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old opened the scoring in the League One clash against Bristol Rovers, sparking a big celebration from the ex-Wales star, who said on BT Sport: "Yes! My boy's scored! My boy! Proud! Go on, my boy!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Midfielder Savage is on loan at Forest Green Rovers from Manchester United and despite getting the game's first goal, his side were beaten 3-1 by Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

WHAT NEXT? While Savage is on loan in English football's third tier, United will take on Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.