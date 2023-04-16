'Absolutely incredible!' - Rob McElhenney congratulates Wrexham women after they win promotion to Adran Premier

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney hailed the women's team's "absolutely incredible" achievement after they secured promotion to Adran Premier.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham beat Briton Ferry in the Adran North league promotion play-off on Sunday, ensuring they go up to the top flight of women's football in Wales. Co-owner and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star McElhenney took to Twitter to express his joy, writing: "ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE. CONGRATULATIONS @WrexhamAFCWomen !!!!!!!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Steve Dale's team went the full season unbeaten to finish top of the Adran North table before getting the better of the Llansawel side on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? McElhenney will be hoping Wrexham's men's team will be able to replicate the achievement as they sit top of the National League and are gunning for promotion to League Two.