Riyad Mahrez is one step closer to Al-Ahli! Man City star verbally agrees personal terms as Saudi club line up bid

Riyad Mahrez is all set to leave Manchester City after verbally agreeing personal terms with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Algerian international had earlier clarified his intention of leaving City this summer and the player has now reportedly agreed personal terms with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli. While deal is yet to be finalised, the two clubs are set to hold talks in the next 24 to 48 hours over Mahrez's transfer, reports journalist Ben Jacobs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al-Ahli are reportedly preparing a £30 million ($39m) bid for the player and will offer him salary of £25m-per-year ($32m).

AND WHAT'S MORE: City could lose Mahrez and Bernardo Silva in the same window with the latter interested in joining Barcelona. Silva also has an offer from Paris Saint-Germain but he is keen to signing for the Catalan giants. While Mahrez wants a move away from the Cityzens, manager Pep Guardiola is not happy with the idea of losing both his star wingers in the same window.

WHAT NEXT? The former Leicester City star is contracted to the English champions until 2025 and his move to Saudi Arabia now depends on the club's willingness to allow him to leave.