Riyad Mahrez: Manchester City & Algeria star’s rise to the top

When things haven’t gone the maestro’s way, he’s knuckled down and come back stronger

Riyad Mahrez hasn’t had things his all way during his life and career, even though he will be remembered as one of the most celebrated and decorated African players of his generation.

His journey is testament to what can be achieved when a positive attitude and hard work underpin talent, and his success ought to serve as inspiration to those who follow in his footsteps.

Born in France to North African parents, Mahrez had to contend with the sudden passing of his father at the age of 15.

While such a devastating blow could lead to some people losing focus, drive or faith, particularly at such a young age, Mahrez credits that tragedy as the moment when his life trajectory changed.

"I don't know if I started to be more serious but after the death of my dad things started to go for me,” he told The Guardian. “Maybe in my head, I wanted it more.”

His method for coping was to behave in a way that would most make his father proud, and Mahrez demonstrated an ability to transform a major setback into a positive step forward.

“My dad was always behind me, he wanted me to be a footballer,” Mahrez continued. “He was always with me.

“He came to every game with me to give me help. He played before for small teams in Algeria and France so he knew what he was saying, so I listened to him.

“[His passing] maybe was the kickstart. I don’t know if I started to be more serious but after the death of my dad things started to go for me,” he continued. “Maybe in my head I wanted it more.”

As with Thomas Partey, who was profiled earlier in this series, Mahrez’s success was born out of consistent and considerable sacrifices by his parents.

He describes his mother’s work ethos and her focus on ensuring her children were fed well and brought up well as being central to his subsequent rise.

However, even during his early steps in France’s lower leagues, he was still dismissed for being too slight, too frail, too thin to truly make an impact at the higher levels.

Mohamed Coulibaly, the technical director of his former club Sarcelles once described Mahrez as being ‘very frail’, but his attitude, his courage and his character ultimately shone through to propel the attacker to the top of the business.

“From very early on he learned to take responsibilities,” Coulibaly told L’Equipe. “He has something more than technique, he has the guts and character that make great players.”

Mahrez later suggested that his frailty only served to refine his game, making him sharper when it came to evading contact and beating opponents with his skill, speed and guile.

Against this backdrop, a move to Leicester City—and the English second tier—in 2014 appeared like an unlikely next step after having begun to make his mark with Le Havre.

Even after moving to the Foxes, and being promoted to the top flight, Mahrez faced further obstacles during that first campaign in which clubs doubled up on him, neutralised him, and learned how to cut him off as a threat for Leicester.

Ultimately, of course, however, Mahrez’s time in the East Midlands reached a glorious pinnacle with the miraculous title success in 2016.

His talent and ingenuity in the final third were celebrated, but it the was the hard work, and the desire to knuckle down and add further strings to his bow in order to evade the attention of defenders which were critical in inspiring Leicester to that unlikely success.

Even after conquering the top flight, things didn’t entirely go to plan for Mahrez, with the Foxes initially unwilling to sell the playmaker to Manchester City.

After signing for the Sky Blues, again, he’s had to prove himself to Pep Guardiola; prove that he can be the difference-maker in the final third, prove that he can settle the big matches, and prove that he can adapt to the world-class surroundings in which he now finds himself.

Since arriving at Eastlands, he’s won the Premier League again, won the FA Cup, won the League Cup twice and clinched the Community Shield in 2018.

It’s a remarkable haul, but while some players may rest on their laurels, accept all they’ve achieved and be content with a spot in City’s glittering firmament, clearly for Mahrez, he strives for more.

“I think I can show more and more now,” he said in late 2019. “I just need to play, to keep going and become a player who if I keep playing I can give more and more and more.”

Clearly, Mahrez’s upbringing, the obstacles he’s overcome and the disadvantages he’s faced have forged the winner he is today.