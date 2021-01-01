River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

Fresh from lifting the Supercopa, the Millonario welcome Gabriel Milito's Argentinos to the Monumental

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide, excluding Argentina, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Israel, Russia, Sweden and the Balkans.

How to watch River vs Argentinos

River began the Copa on a low note, going down 2-1 to Estudiantes in their opening game.

Since then the Millonario have hit their stride, dispatching Rosario Central and neighbours Platense to rise up the standings in Group A.

An emphatic 5-0 victory over Racing Club on Thursday, moreover, clinched the Supercopa for Marcelo Gallardo's charges, the coach's 12th trophy since taking over in 2014.

Coached by former Barcelona star Gabriel Milito, Argentinos Juniors are in desperate straits.

The Paternal side slumped to their third straight defeat against Velez Sarsfield last weekend and are still waiting for their first point in the competition.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 8 4:30pm/7:30pm River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors Fanatiz

River vs Argentinos team news

Gallardo named the same squad that triumphed over Racing for Monday's clash, with Gonzalo Montiel (mononucleosis) and Javier Pinola (fractured arm) River's only absentees.

Argentinos will be without Jonathan Sandoval and Fausto Vera, both suspended after receiving second yellow cards during the defeat to Velez.

Watch all this weekend's Copa Liga Profesional matches on Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial.

What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 8 2:15pm/5:15pm Racing Club vs Rosario Central Fanatiz

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.