‘Rising Stars on another level’ – Okumbi tips Kenya U20 to shine at Cecafa tourney

The former Kariobangi Sharks coach is happy with the squad in camp and promises a better show in the regional competition

Kenya U20 coach Stanley Okumbi is confident they have a good squad to go all the way and win the Cecafa U20 tournament to be held in Tanzania.

Just five days ago, the former Kariobangi Sharks head coach named a provisional squad of 27 players to start preparations for the regional tournament set to kick off on November 22 in Arusha.

The team has already grouped at Kasarani ahead of the mandatory Covid-19 test set to be conducted on Sunday.

Okumbi has now revealed he is happy with the squad he selected for the regional showpiece, adding that the door was still open for any new arrivals before they travel to Tanzania.

“I have a lot of talent at my disposal,” Okumbi told FKF official website. “Today [Saturday] is the first day in training and I am happy with what I am seeing from the boys; they have shown me they can do better than they did last time out when we finished second after losing in the final.

“There are some positions we need to fill, however, so we can have the strongest squad for the tournament. I expect a little more inclusions and omissions.”

On Kenya’s chances at the competition, Okumbi explained: “We have a chance, with the talent at our disposal, I don’t think we have any excuse of not posting positive results, the squad is on another level and I believe this is our best time [to qualify for the U20 Afcon].”

The team largely comprises of players who featured for the Kenya U17 team at the 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations qualifiers, and the Union of North African Federations (Unaf) U17 tournament in Egypt in 2019.

Among them are Maxwell Mulili, Bixente Otieno, Boniface Mwangemi, Alphonse Omija, Nicholas Omondi, Keith Imbali, Telvin Maina, and Arnold Onyango.

The Rising Stars have been pooled in Group C of the tournament alongside Ethiopia and Sudan while Group A will have hosts Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia, and Djibouti, and Group B will comprise of Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan, and Uganda.

The top teams in each of the three groups will proceed to the tournament’s semi-finals, alongside one best runner-up while the finalists will earn an automatic slot at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

The youngsters have been lined up to play two friendly matches against Sudan on November 2, and November 5, at Nyayo Stadium, before they leave for the tournament, to be played between November 22, and December 6 in Arusha, Tanzania.

Rising Stars Squad; Goalkeepers; Maxwell Mulili (AFC Leopards), Bixente Otieno (Wazito), Elvis Ochieng (City Stars).

Defenders: Boniface Mwangemi (Kariobangi Sharks), Omar Somobwana (AFC Leopards), Joseph Levin (Naivas), Wardfine Akhatsika (Chebuyusi High School), Kelvin Mose (Uweza), Alphonse Omija (Gor Mahia), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Lewis Bandi (AFC Leopards), Fredrick Alushula (Kariobangi Sharks), Rolland Ashimoto (Kakamega High School), Steiner Musasia (Talanta), Nicholas Omondi (Gor Mahia), Keith Imbali (Gor Mahia Youth).

Midfielders: Enoch Wanyama (Ligi Ndogo), Ronald Reagan (Kariobangi Sharks), Alphonse Washe (Bandari), Hamid Mohammed (Bandari), Danson Kiprono (Zoo), Ian Simiyu (Nzoia Sugar), Austine Odhiambo (AFC Leopards), Mwakio Kisaka (Riruta United), Timothy Ouma (Nairobi City Stars), Telvin Maina (Kisumu All-Stars), Arnold Onyango (USA).

Forwards: Benson Omala (Gor Mahia), Henry Meja (Tusker), Stephen Otieno (Bongonaya), Kappen Samuel (Liberty), Sellasie Otieno (Nzoia Sugar), Unaiz Shajani (Starfield Elite FC).