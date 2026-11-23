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Rio Ngumoha etched his name into Liverpool history with a record-breaking display in their 4-0 demolition of Manchester United, yet the 18-year-old insists he must remain "grounded". Stepping up at a rocking Anfield, the teenage winger registered both a goal and an assist to inspire a nightmare debut for new Red Devils manager Mauricio Pochettino.

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Teenager makes Premier League history at Anfield

At 18 years and 85 days old, Rio Ngumoha broke two long-standing Premier League records held by Michael Owen during Liverpool's emphatic win over Manchester United. He became the Reds' youngest league scorer in this fixture, surpassing Owen's 1998 mark, and the youngest Liverpool player to score and assist in a top-flight game since Boxing Day 1997.

Ngumoha struck after the break from a Bradley Barcola pass, having already set up Florian Wirtz in the first half. His decisive display came after referee Sam Barrott sent off United defender Leny Yoro before the interval for a last-man foul on Alexander Isak.

Ngumoha vows to stay grounded after 'special' display

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the final whistle, the Chelsea academy graduate played down the growing attention around his performance and stressed that team success comes first.

"Liverpool-United can't really get much bigger in my eyes," the 18-year-old said. "To get the three points here at Anfield is special. It was a really important game today. These records are really special and just getting goals and helping my team is the main thing, to get three points. Hopefully I can score and assist many more.

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"I just like exciting other people really, when I show everyone what I can do and get everyone off their seats. Hopefully I can keep going and keep my head on the floor and stay grounded."

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Iraola hails winger's versatility and backs red card call

In his post-match press conference, Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola praised Ngumoha's threat from both flanks and backed Barrott's red card decision.

"I think [Rio] is playing a lot of minutes on the right and on the left," Iraola said. "He is getting used to cutting inside and finishing, going outside and crossing from both sides. These are situations against 10 players where if you can give him the ball in a situation where he is one v one, he can damage any full-back."

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On Yoro's dismissal, he added: "I think it's a situation where [Yoro] is clearly the last man, it is clearly a foul. Would Alex or the 'keeper arrive first to the ball? We will never know. It's a clear foul, he's a last player, Alex goes against the 'keeper. It's a good moment for us because we are obviously going to spend a lot of time playing against 10 men."

Managing expectations as Ngumoha chases more minutes

Having proved he can threaten full-backs on either wing, Ngumoha now faces the test of handling heightened external scrutiny while keeping his feet on the floor.

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With Iraola already handing him substantial minutes on both sides of the attack, Liverpool will hope the 18-year-old continues adding goals and assists in the matches ahead.