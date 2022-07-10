Ribery: Mane transfer to Bayern Munich great for Bundesliga

The former French international happy to see the 30-year-old Lion of Teranga sign for the Bavarians ahead of the new campaign

Former French international Franck Ribery has backed Sadio Mane to live up to expectations after his recent transfer from Premier League side Liverpool to Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old Senegal international ended transfer speculation by signing a contract with the German champions until 2025.



Mane, who had one year left on his deal at Anfield, left the Merseyside outfit after recording 269 appearances in all competitions.

Out of the aforementioned appearances, the Lion of Teranga captain scored 120 goals and chipped in with 48 assists.

His decision to join the Bavarians has excited the 39-year-old Ribery, who played for Bayern from 2007 to 2019 and managed 273 appearances, scoring 86 goals in the process.

“I can remember how excited there was when I came to Bayern in 2007,” Ribery recalled as quoted by Sport Bild.

“Together with the second-star purchase Luca Toni [45], he was presented at a big press conference in a hotel room.

“There was now so much rush at Mane. The expectations will be huge, but I think Sadio will live up to them.

"A good start will be important. I know from experience: the Bayern fans make the start very easy because they welcome every player with open arms.”

Ribery, who also played for Galatasaray and Marseille, has described Mane’s move to Bayern as a “great transfer for the Bundesliga.”

“I can only congratulate Bayern on signing Sadio Mane,” Ribery continued: “He’s a great transfer for the Bundesliga!”

On how Mane, who joined Liverpool in 2016 from Southampton, will cope with the stiff competition in the team, Ribery said: “Of course, the competition is huge now, but Sadio can play flexibly, not just on the left.

“At Liverpool, the Senegalese also played as a centre-forward, and a flexible system upfront at Bayern is conceivable: here everything depends on where you stay by Robert Lewandowski.”

Overall, Mane had a great time with Liverpool, managing to win the Uefa Champions League once and reaching the final twice more. He also won the Uefa Super Cup, the Fifa Club World Cup, the Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup.

Mane could feature for Bayern when they take on RB Leipzig in the DFL Super Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 30 before they kick off their Bundesliga campaign with an away game against Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park on August 5.