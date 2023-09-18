Directors and employees of the Spanish FA (RFEF) are reportedly ready to take legal action against mutinying players demanding their resignations.

On the back of the long-running saga involving former RFEF president Luis Rubiales – who has finally resigned from his post – 2023 Women’s World Cup-winning stars are calling for further change.

Some 39 players have signed a document stating that they will not return to the national team for Nations League duty unless their demands are met.

A collective statement read: "To date, as we have conveyed to the RFEF, the changes that have taken place are not enough for the players to feel that they are in a safe place, where women are respected, where there is support for women's football and where we can give our maximum performance.

Article continues below

"We would like to end this statement by saying that the players of the Spanish national team are professional players, and what fills us most with pride is to wear the shirt of our national team and always take our country to the highest positions.

"Therefore, we believe that it is time to fight to show that these situations and practices have no place in our football or in our society, that the current structure needs to change and we do it so that the next generations can have a much more egalitarian football and at the height of what we all deserve."

Those players in question have called for: the restructuring of the organisational chart in women’s football, the presidential cabinet and that of the general secretary, the communication and marketing department and the integrity department, while also urging the RFEF president to resign.

Pedro Rocha has been placed in temporary charge of the RFEF following the resignation of Rubiales – who finally bowed to the pressure put on him following a kiss that he planted onto the lips of Jenni Hermoso at the end of the World Cup final in Sydney.

Spain are due to be back in action against Sweden on Friday, as they open their Nations League campaign, but it remains to be seen whether superstar performers such as Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati play any part in that contest.

Rocha has put a deadline in place by which a definitive decision needs to have been made on whether those threatening not to represent their country will indeed make themselves unavailable.

Prominent figures at the RFEF that find themselves under the microscope are preparing to fight their corner.

According to El Espanol, those employees are ready to file complaints “for coercion and slander” against players of the Spanish national side.

They consider two crimes to have been committed against them: coercion, due to the pressure that accompanies the resignation demands, and slander as a result of the allegations made against them.

Rocha has vowed to consider all complaints on a “case by case” basis over the course of the next month, with individual decisions being made on whether the managers and employees who are named on the supposed “blacklist” should be allowed to remain in their current roles.