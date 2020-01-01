Revita: KCCA FC defender undergoes knee surgery after five months

The Uganda Cranes defender hurt his knee in January and was ruled out for the rest of the season

KCCA defender John Revita has finally undergone successful surgery on his knee after about five months since getting injured.

The Uganda Cranes international picked up the injury against URA FC in January as the holders went down 1-2 in the Ugandan Premier League match, and as a result, was ruled out for the rest of the season after the club’s doctors recommended he undergoes an operation to repair the damage.

The 27-year-old has received medical attention and the healing process has begun.

"Just in, John Revita has undergone successful knee surgery and he is doing fine. Quick recovery, John," the club communicated on Monday through their official social media outlets.

The defender was part of the Johnathan McKinstry team that qualified for the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) competition which was to be played in Cameroon on April 4-25.

Revita’s injury led to his exclusion from the Uganda team that was preparing for Chan before the training was called off after the competition was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the player might have a chance to help the East African nation in the competition if he manages to recover on time. The new date of Africa's second-tier competition has not been confirmed yet.

The Cranes defender joined the Taxmen from rivals Express FC at the start of the current season, replacing captain Timothy Awany, who left the club to join Israel Premier League side Ashdod FC.

Peter Magambo, Hassan Musana, Filbert Obenchan, Musa Ramathan, and Samuel Kato are some of the defenders who could have filled in for the centre back in competitive matches.

However, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) opted to cancel the league owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vipers SC, who were leading the table with 54 points, were crowned with KCCA, who were hot on the heels of the Venoms finishing second. SC Villa finished third on 46 points.

The league was annulled with five rounds remaining.

The former champions had not played in the second round against Villa (away), Busoga United (home), Wakiso Giants (away), Onduparaka (away) and BUL (home).