Revita injury ‘huge blow’ to KCCA FC in UPL title race

The title-chasing side have stated the absence of the former Express FC player will affect their push for a second straight crown

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) have bemoaned the knee ligament injury suffered by defender John Revita which initially ruled him out of the rest of the season.

Revita picked up the injury against URA FC in January as the holders went down 1-2, and has been ruled out since after the club’s doctors’ recommended he undergoes an operation to repair the damage.

A source within the Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions has now said his absence will affect the team since he commands the back four very well.



"His absence will affect the team since he commands the defence and team well. But we want to wish him a quick recovery. However, I am confident the remaining defenders can do the job," the source, who did not want to be named, is quoted by New Vision.



Revita’s injury led to his exclusion from the Uganda team that was preparing for the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) before the training was called off after the competition was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



However, with the league suspended for the time being, Revita might return to full fitness upon its resumption.



Revita joined KCCA from rivals Express FC at the start of the current season, replacing captain Timothy Awany, who left the club to join Israel Premier League side Ashdod FC.



He has enjoyed a bright start to a new life at Lugogo and is one the players head coach Mike Mutebi rates highly.



“He has not been at KCCA for a long time but he understands the game well. His absence might be a blow to the team but I have replacements to take over," Mutebi is quoted by New Vision.



Peter Magambo, Hassan Musana, Filbert Obenchan, Musa Ramathan, and Samuel Kato are some of the defenders who can fill the avoid left by Revita.



The Premier League went into a break when KCCA were second on 50 points, hot on the heels of title-chasing Vipers (54).



For their remaining five games, KCCA have to face Villa (away), Busoga United (home), Wakiso Giants (away), Onduparaka (away) and BUL (home).