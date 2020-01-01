Revita: Injured KCCA FC defender vows to return improved player

The Uganda international says he will use the current lockdown to prepare and heal well ahead of return to action

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) defender John Revita has vowed to return stronger from an injury which threatened to end his career.

The Uganda international player picked up the injury against URA FC in January as the holders went down 1-2 in a Ugandan Premier League (UPL) match, and as a result, was ruled out for the rest of the season after the club’s doctors recommended he undergoes an operation to repair the damage.

The 27-year-old finally underwent surgery at the start of June, five months after he had suffered the career-threatening injury to repair his right knee ligament at CORSU Hospital in Kisubi, but was only released last Tuesday to start the recovery process.

Revita has now assured fans that he will use the current lockdown to heal properly and return as an improved player.

“I am happy and looking forward to the future,” Revita is quoted by New Vision.

“I will utilise this lockdown period to heal and return in time for the national league and the Chan tournament. I will come back stronger after the nine months that the doctors have prescribed for me to recover completely.

“I am still on crutches and will be going back for review after two weeks. For now, I will spend time with my wife and child.”

Revita also thanked the KCCA management for standing with him during the difficult times occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

On his part, club doctor Ivan Ssewanyana, who was present when the player went under the knife said: “I will make sure he follows the medical prescription for a good recovery. I am also grateful for the club's financial input in the health of Revita.”

Meanwhile, KCCA manager Mike Mutebi supported the club for standing with Revita, saying he was injured while doing duty for them.

“We have also treated players like Sadam Juma and Jackson Nunda before Revita got injured,” Mutebi told New Vision.

The defender was part of the Johnathan McKinstry-led team that qualified for the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) competition which was to be played in Cameroon on April 4-25.

Revita’s injury led to his exclusion from the Uganda team that was preparing for Chan before the training was called off after the competition was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the player might have a chance to help the East African nation in the competition if he manages to recover on time.

The new date of Africa's second-tier national competition has not been confirmed yet.