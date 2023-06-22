Revealed: Xavi Simons' staggeringly low release clause that can only be activated by PSG - and only in July!

Paris Saint-Germain can reportedly trigger a buy-back option in Xavi Simons’ contract at PSV for just €6m (£5m/$7m) during the summer transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 20-year-old playmaker spent three years on PSG’s books between 2019 and 2022, having seen his potential prised away from La Liga giants Barcelona – where he was a product of the famed La Masia academy system.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Simons made just 11 competitive appearances for Ligue 1 giants PSG before being allowed to return to his native Netherlands at PSV. He has thrived in Eindhoven, winning a share of the Eredivisie Golden Boot and hitting 22 goals in all competitions last season, and he may now be returned to the French capital.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG have, according to Fabrizio Romano, the option of putting a cut-price deal in place throughout the month of July - with that clause set to expire on the 31st of said month. Simons is, however, in a position to dictate his own future and may decide against heading back to Parc des Princes. He would need to be convinced by the project in Paris, with guarantees of regular game time offered, in order to consider such a move.

WHAT NEXT? Simons is likely to have plenty of other options to mull over this summer, as interest in his services builds, with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Brighton, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig all said to have requested updates when it comes to the attacking midfielder’s future.