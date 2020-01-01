Revealed: Why Ugandan referees are easily tempted by bribes

Officials mandated to take charge of mainly important games have often been blamed for bias amid allegations of corruption

A national referee in Uganda has explained why ending corruption in Uganda's leagues might be hard.

Ugandan referees have often been accused of receiving bribes to influence outcomes of matches.

Last year, referee Emmanuel Kiweewa's recorded audio call soliciting money from Noah Mugerwa, who was coaching Uganda Martyrs University before their game against St Lawrence University, was circulated widely.

“It’s very hard to fight corruption in the referee’s fraternity because of so many things,” the unnamed national referee told Football256.

“A referee has to incur transport costs, has to dress smartly, invest in the equipment they use. Sometimes these games are far and a referee has to incur extra transport costs.

“Yet many of us solely rely on refereeing. How do you stop them from taking bribes? And the majority of them know it’s a sure deal to get money from teams that will help them take care of bills.

“How do you expect someone to reject a bribe of UGX300,000 or more if their official pay is going to come after one or two years?”

Another retired Fifa referee explained temptations the officials face especially when they are approached by club officials with the aim of bribing them.

“The situation is complicated, if I am going to officiate a game in Fort Portal or Mbarara I will drive my car, that’s about UGX200,000 I am going to spend on fuel,” the referee told the same website.

“Then you get there and the club owner wants to bribe you with UGX100,000 so that you officiate a game in their favour. Imagine that level of disrespect!

“I might decline to take that money but these other junior referees will pocket it because they need it to survive.

“Sometimes the game ends late, you are tired and can’t drive at night then you have to look for accommodation and spend the night then get on the road the following day.”

Referees Ronald Kirangwa, Samuel Kakembo, Lydia Wanyama and Robert Donny were banned for poor officiating in Uganda in 2018.

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) president Moses Magogo, alongside the head of referees Ronnie Kalema, have always insisted the match officials' pay is settled promptly.

The Fufa Referees Standing Committee has regularly handled matters concerning bribery allegations involving officials.