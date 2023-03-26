Revealed: What new captain Kylian Mbappe told France team-mates at half-time against the Netherlands

- Mbappe had message for France team
- Played first match as France captain
- France beat Netherlands 4-0 in Euro 2024 qualifiers
WHAT HAPPENED? The newly-appointed France captain was understandably elated after his team took a convincing 3-0 lead at half-time against the Netherlands. The Paris Saint-Germain star was seen providing encouragement to his team-mates while motivating them to maintain the same intensity in the second half as well.
WHAT THEY SAID: In a video posted by the French team, Mbappe could be seen telling his team-mates, "Well done guys, well done, well done, that’s it! That’s how you start a game. Don’t let them breathe, give them nothing. Same thing in the second half, the same thing. Don’t let up. That’s how we do it, guys."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old replaced Hugo Lloris as the captain of the French national side after the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper retired from international football after World Cup 2022. In his debut match as France skipper, Mbappe scored a brace and provided an assist as Les Bleus thrashed theNetherlands 4-0. The other goals were scored by Antoine Griezmann and Dayot Upamecano.
WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Didier Deschamps' men take on Ireland next in their second Euro 2024 qualifying game on March 27.